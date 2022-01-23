$446.15 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post $446.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.80 million and the highest is $446.50 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $399.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,807,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

