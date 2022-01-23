DG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in INmune Bio by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 42,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

INmune Bio stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $156.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $72,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,318 shares of company stock valued at $326,360 over the last three months. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB).

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.