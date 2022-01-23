Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $463,819.76 and $25,659.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00045384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YIELDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.