2,399 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.