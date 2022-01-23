PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 510,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 746,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average is $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.