Westhampton Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

CPB stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

