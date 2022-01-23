Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 500 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of GPC opened at $130.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

