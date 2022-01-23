Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after buying an additional 5,228,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

