B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

