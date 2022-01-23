B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 607 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.