B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

