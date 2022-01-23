Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB opened at $192.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.37 and a 200-day moving average of $183.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

