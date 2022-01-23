B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 21.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $195.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.02 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average of $222.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.92.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

