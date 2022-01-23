Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FBC opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

