30,521 Shares in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 8.72% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,000.

FPFD stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

