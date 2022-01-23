Biechele Royce Advisors Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up about 1.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NYSE K opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

