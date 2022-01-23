Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce sales of $58.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $61.30 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $26.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $188.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The company had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 274,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,863,000 after buying an additional 211,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EB opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.93.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

