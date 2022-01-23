Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce sales of $24.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $31.34 million. Codexis posted sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $104.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $111.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

CDXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 10.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 33.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.55. Codexis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

