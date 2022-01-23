CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,817 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CareMax were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $6.40 on Friday. CareMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million. Research analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

