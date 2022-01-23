Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after acquiring an additional 222,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

XEL opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

