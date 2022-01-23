Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $243,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.71 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

