Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000.

TWCBU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

