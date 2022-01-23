Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,041,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $71.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 0.74. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.94%.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW).

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.