CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $394,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -276.19%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

