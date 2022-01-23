Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

HON opened at $205.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.13 and a 200 day moving average of $219.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.