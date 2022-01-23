CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of BLDP opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

