Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 858,550 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.05% of Ormat Technologies worth $202,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORA opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

