Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,813 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 4.02% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $180,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 258,962 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

