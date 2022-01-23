Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 90,527 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90,527 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.01% of Waters worth $221,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.66 and a 200-day moving average of $367.94. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

