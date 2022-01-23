Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,293 shares of the software’s stock after selling 39,141 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $142,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 806,607 shares of the software’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 93,525 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,307,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $59.35 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $82.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,987 shares of company stock worth $22,555,586 in the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

