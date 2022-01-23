CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires Shares of 770 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.50.

TDG stock opened at $616.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.