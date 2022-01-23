Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after buying an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after acquiring an additional 620,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 340,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Z opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

