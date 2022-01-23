Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QGEN opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

