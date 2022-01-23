Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 69,600 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 519.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

