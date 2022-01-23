Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 513.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 18,863.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 153,737 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.78. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $202.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

