Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises about 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

