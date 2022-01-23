Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.26 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $209.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

