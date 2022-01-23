Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 123,392 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,392 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.31% of Life Storage worth $29,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.