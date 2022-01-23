Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 471,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 471,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 74,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 241,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 170,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

