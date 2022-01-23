Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price at $20.09

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

