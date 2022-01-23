Collateral Pay (COLL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,453.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $331,677.29 and approximately $1,453.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.97 or 0.06963783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,794.63 or 1.00027893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

