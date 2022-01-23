Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

