Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,070 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,066 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.