The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJM stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

