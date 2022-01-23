Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 602 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL opened at $227.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $250.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.