US Bancorp DE Invests $5.89 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $113,303,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,047,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $111.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

