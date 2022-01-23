Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 37,513 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Avalara worth $119,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Avalara by 105.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after buying an additional 127,696 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,853,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $158.35. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.14 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.