E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $60,000 Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RIGL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

