E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $11,663,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

