E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $625.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

